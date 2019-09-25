The five men - Bongokwakhe Ngubane, 36, Thamsanqa Ndawonde, 37, Mduduzi Ngubane, 37, Sihle Nnembe, 32, and Moses Magubane, 50, have been charged with extortion, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.
Their case has been remanded to October 23.
Magistrate Arthi Sookraj denied the men bail, saying they could harbour resentment towards truck drivers and were a threat to their safety.
The court was told that the men belonged to the All Truck Drivers Forum that had been calling for the trucking industry to hire local drivers and not foreigners.