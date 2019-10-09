No blind spot when it comes to excellent customer service









The Venetian Blind Centre in Pietermaritzburg has just celebrated its 50th birthday, from left, Jayshree Ramlall, of the marketing team, with sales executives Allen Ngowe, Naseema Ali and Imraan Khan. Durban - Nothing can replace excellent customer service. You can have the best product in the world, but if your customer service is shoddy, you won’t make it in today’s cut-throat and challenging business environment. Like any other South African business, Venetian Blind Centre deals with the everyday obstacles of an anorexic economy, a volatile and fluctuating exchange rate, and an increasingly lean customer spending power. Yet for half a century, the outlet has maintained its large client base, both in KwaZulu-Natal and even up-country, and continued to keep customers happy by providing personal service and a wide range of products. The 1200m sq showroom and factory boasts an exceptional selection of blinds including rollers, Lumi-voils, Lumidoppios, Roman and Venetian, and wooden plantation shutters. “Innovation is a prime focus,” said senior manager Zai Moodley, “and our technical team is very good at this. Training is ongoing, with our employees being our key asset.”

Venetian Blind Centre also has a manufacturing facility on the North Coast.

No job is too big or too small, Moodley said and their reputation precedes them.

“We’re done some huge contracts, for instance for King Shaka International Airport, hospitals in Pietermaritzburg and Transnet’s Durban headquarters. We also did a major installation for the Addington Hospital revamp and another for Illovo Sugar’s head office in uMhlanga, as well as the Absa head office. “Our saying is, ‘good things don’t come cheap and cheap things don’t come good’.

“We source the best product possible for our customers at competitive prices.”

Venetian Blind Centre has worked hard for 50 years to reinforce its reputation.

“Our customer is king. We place major emphasis on five star service and excellent after-sales service. We won’t compromise on quality.”

Moodley said they “take nothing for granted, and won’t slow down or drop our standards”.

“We pride ourselves on happy staff and happy customers. Our quotations are free, with no obligation at all.”

The Mercury