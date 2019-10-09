Like any other South African business, Venetian Blind Centre deals with the everyday obstacles of an anorexic economy, a volatile and fluctuating exchange rate, and an increasingly lean customer spending power.
Yet for half a century, the outlet has maintained its large client base, both in KwaZulu-Natal and even up-country, and continued to keep customers happy by providing personal service and a wide range of products.
The 1200m sq showroom and factory boasts an exceptional selection of blinds including rollers, Lumi-voils, Lumidoppios, Roman and Venetian, and wooden plantation shutters.
“Innovation is a prime focus,” said senior manager Zai Moodley, “and our technical team is very good at this. Training is ongoing, with our employees being our key asset.”