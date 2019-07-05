Durban - Sardines were netted at Hibberdene and Pumula on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Wednesday morning. The KZN Sharks Board acting head of operations Greg Thompson said the first net produced 15 crates while the second produced 250. This was after sardine activity resurfaced from Scottburgh right down to Ramsgate beach.

Thompson said most of the sardine pockets stayed in slightly deeper water and seemed to be moving north.

“There is never a guarantee that they will get to Durban’s beaches.

“They are very unpredictable and are famous for proving everybody wrong,” he said.

Each winter tons of the silver fish make their way up the KZN coast.

People from as far as Gauteng and Cape Town make their way to the province to catch sardines, or simply to witness what is widely seen as one of the greatest natural phenomena on earth.

According to Thompson, there was an increase in sardine-related activity between Bazely and eManzimtoti over the past few days. He said that on Wednesday morning it was reported that, from first light, shoals of sardines started rising to the surface about 1km offshore and this activity stretched from Kelso through to Umdoni Point.

“There were scattered shoals inshore as well, but these looked thin on the surface.

“Sharks were seen jumping in among the offshore shoals, and there were 40-50 Cape Gannets diving in this area. At one stage, yellow-fin tuna were seen smashing through some of the inshore shoals,” he said.

He added that numerous attempted nettings had been unsuccessful at Pennington, Scottburgh, Illovo, and Winkle. There were two confirmed nettings at eManzimtoti.

Fisherman Ashie Outar said that over the past two weeks, he and his crew had managed to net more than 300 crates. Outar, from Isipingo in Durban, was among the many hopeful fishermen who had converged at Mtwalume Beach waiting for the arrival of the sardines yesterday. He said each crate of sardines sold for R1500.

“We are going to keep a close eye out for the sardines throughout the weekend. We might go down south, but that will depend on where they are,” said Outar.

Thompson said that at the moment, bathing between Isipingo and Port Edward was banned due to the sardine-related activity in these areas.

If people were not sure which beaches were safe to use, they should ask the lifeguards, he said.

