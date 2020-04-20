No hugging at funerals, cautions health minister

Durban - Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize has cautioned people against attending funerals, saying they were at risk of contracting the coronavirus. Mkhize said cultural practices and rituals observed at funerals made people susceptible to contracting the virus. “We really want to underline the importance of keeping a low number of people attending funerals. There are various things that are associated with funerals which may create a challenge and expose people to the virus,” said Mkhize. According to the regulations of the nationwide lockdown, only 50 people are permitted to attend funerals. This has been implemented to limit large gatherings and ensure social distancing, one of the key strategies to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Unfortunately, said Mkhize, they had observed that people were hugging and holding each other at funerals.

“These are the things that come naturally to us, but we just need to make our people aware that this is a matter of concern to us.

“We also see when people are digging and covering the graves, that they pass a spade to each other to pour the sand.

“When they come back from the graveyards, they wash hands in one basin and have a buffet meal, where they use the same spoons to dish up. These issues are a real challenge and this is now a new reality that we have to be aware of,” he said.

Mkhize advised people attending funerals who failed to adhere to these practices that they would be at risk of being infected with Covid-19.

The Mercury