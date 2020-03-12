No, Ladysmith water supplies have not been poisoned

Durban - Water tests conducted in Ladysmith have found threats that the supply had been poisoned to be false, and that the water is suitable for consumption. Umgeni Water, which is responsible for the water supply under the uThukela District Municipality, conducted several tests on the water following allegations that water reservoirs had been poisoned. A message began circulating on social media platforms earlier this week urging consumers not to drink “water that comes out of your taps this morning because it has been poisoned”. The threats, largely seen as intimi­dation aimed at forcing Ladysmith mayor Vincent Madlala to resign, preceded the violent protests that began in Ladysmith on Monday. Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder said they had acted quickly to check the water quality.

In line with water quality testing protocols, they sent a member of staff on the same day to take samples of potable water from Ezakheni Water Treatment Works.

Samples were taken from three areas that were representative of the final treated water leaving the works and of two reticulation points.

He said comprehensive testing of these samples to assess water quality and suitability for domestic use started on Monday night.

“It can be concluded from the sampling exercise that water tested from the Ezakheni Water Treatment Works is suitable for domestic purposes,” he said.

Harichunder said the Ezakheni plant remained closed yesterday. Staff were forced to stop production of potable water when a group of people arrived there on Monday night and ordered them to close the plant.

“Also of concern to Umgeni Water is the safety of its staff and the infrastructure it operates. The organisation will not expose its employees to danger in a volatile situation, and wishes to reiterate that operators of the plant in Ezakheni will return to work when it is safe to do so and when the situation stabilises,” he said.

An IFP councillor in the municipality, Abbas Warasally, said the community had been without water since Sunday. “We are trying to make alternative means to get the water to the community, but the roads are closed,” said Warasally.

The uThukela municipality spokesperson, Jabulani Mkhonza, said they were working on a plan to distribute water. “It’s difficult to even get water because our plants are still closed.”

