File picture:: Antoine de Ras/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The power system remains constrained but the risk of load shedding is low for Monday. There is adequate generation capacity to meet demand, and emergency reserves are also available to supplement capacity, should the need arise. According to Eskom, they were able to preserve emergency reserves over the weekend, having only moderately utilised the diesel generators and pumped storage schemes in the mornings.

"As a result, there is sufficient diesel and water at our open cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) and pumped storage schemes to supplement capacity in the coming work week, if required," Eskom said.

According to Eskom, unplanned outages were at 13 146 MW as at 5:30pm on Sunday night.

"Our technical teams continue to work hard to reduce them to 9 500 MW in order to increase available capacity and limit the risk of load shedding. Critical maintenance is being done to units on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure their timeous return to service in order to meet the coming week’s increased demand."