'No pupils will be left behind', says Education Minister

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Pupils in schools that are not ready to reopen will be placed in other schools to ensure that they are not left behind. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said yesterday that most schools across the country were ready to accept pupils from today. “We can now say with confidence that about 95% of our schools have been ably provided with the Covid-19-related imperatives. “The sector, with the assistance of our partners, will strive to deal with the remaining 5% to ensure that the unfettered rights to health, safety and basic education for all South African children are protected. The golden rule is, no school will resume if it is not ready to do so.” Five teacher unions and four school governing body (SGB) associations yesterday gave their tentative support for the reopening of schools today, provided that schools that were not Covid-19 compliant remained closed.

The unions and SGB associations (Fedsas, NASGB, GBF, Sanase) said they had met Motshekga, the deputy minister, the director-general, provincial MECs, provincial heads of department, and various other officials to receive reports from the ministry about Covid-19 compliance and readiness to reopen schools.

They said they held frank discussions with the minister.

“We will closely monitor the promise to complete the outstanding water deliveries, toilets and additional classes.

“It should be stated that three of the nine provinces were still experiencing challenges with regard to the delivery of water tanks, which will make the resumption of learning and teaching impossible unless alternative measures are taken,” they said.

The unions and SGB associations said they expected:

A sense of urgency from the government in ensuring that all pupils accessed quality education in a healthy and safe environment.

Alternative arrangements to be made to accommodate all pupils from non-compliant schools.

An integrated plan to get non-compliant schools ready as soon as possible.

The establishment of inclusive task teams at district level to monitor and evaluate plans to deal with all outstanding work to have all schools Covid-19 compliant.

A coherent employee and pupil wellness plan including, but not limited to, psycho-social support plan services.

Direction on the revised curriculum addressing the time remaining in the year as well as the over-emphasis on assessment.

A new school calendar to be consulted on immediately.

A plan for the sustained supply of Covid-19 consumables to ensure sustained compliance.

The urgent conclusion of an agreement to address the replacement of staff on leave because of possible active cases.

The uniform application and implementation of the collective agreement on concessions dealing with co-morbidities as signed at the Education Labour Relations Council.

Urgent attention to address and deliver critical personal protective equipment for special schools to comply with the inevitable physical and social contact.