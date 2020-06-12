No surfing or swimming allowed on Durban beaches

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has confirmed that Durban beaches remain closed to surfers and swimmers. City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said recreational fishing is allowed, however fishermen require a permit. "They can only fish from estuaries, rivers, dams and piers at this stage. Beaches are still closed. The city has asked for legal opinion on how to manage beach fishing so at the moment, no beach fishing is allowed until we get legal opinion. No surfing is allowed," he said. Mayisela said Metro Police will be patrolling and checking for permits. He added that there will be limited ablution facilities.

Earlier this month, Minister of the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy, announced that all fishing, including recreational fishing was permitted. She added that charter fishing was not allowed.

Creecy said all fishers must ensure that they have a valid permit.

"All regulations relating to social distancing, health protocols, movement and the prohibition of groups and gatherings apply," she said.

However, the regulations were dismissed as being "nonsensical and arbitrary".

Earlier this week, Desmond Dsa who regularly fights for the plight of subsistence fishermen, said many fishermen were unhappy about the restrictions.

He said a letter was issued to fishermen this week, informing them that they could fish at the Port from Monday, June 15 from 5am to 6pm.

"Only 30 people allowed on the north and south piers. We need to challenge this. They allow hundreds of boats but restrict the poor," he said.

Dsa said slammed the authorities, adding that they did not care about the poor.

