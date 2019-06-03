Sandra Moonsamy

Durban - Authorities are remaining tight-lipped about their investigations into the kidnapping of Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy. It’s been four days since the mother of two was accosted and bundled into a car by a gang of armed men.

According to reports, 40-year-old Moonsamy was travelling along Stapleton Road in Pinetown when her black Range Rover was boxed in by a silver VW Golf, a white BMW and a bakkie.

Speaking on behalf of the neighbourhood watch, Andreas Mathios, said he heard gunshots and rushed out.

“I found people helping to cordon off the area and divert traffic. The car was still idling. There was no blood in the car,” he said. There were at least three bullet holes in Moonsamy’s car.

Private investigator Brad Nathanson did not want to divulge a lot of information as he feared it could jeopardise the investigation. He said they had been working around the clock and were searching in areas around Durban.

“We started in the Point area and have handed out hundreds of pamphlets to residents. The gang who carried this out are very professional and have left nothing for us to track her with. Her cellphone was still in the car,” he said.

Nathanson said the cars used in the kidnapping had not yet been found .

Nathanson rubbished rumours that Moodley had been located at a flat along the Durban beachfront.

Social media posts suggested that Moonsamy’s family had been reached and ransom negotiations were under way.

“This is simply not true,” he said.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said they had no leads yet in the investigation.

Moonsamy’s brother, Inderan Naicker, declined to speak to the media. However, he said the family were unhappy about the various reports surfacing on social media.

Moonsamy’s parents, Poonsamy and Lutchmee, are chief executives of multimillion rand truck business, Crossmoor Transport.

Her brothers, Alvin and Inderan, also sit on the board of directors.

Moonsamy worked in the company’s finance department.

There has been an outpouring of well wishes on social media for Moonsamy’s safe return.

