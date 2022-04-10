Nomination process finally under way at ANC eThekwini conference

DURBAN - After hours of discussions and debates about delegates credentials, the ANC eThekwini regional conference finally got to the process of nominating candidates for office-bearers on Sunday afternoon. The nomination process which had been expected to get under way on Saturday was delayed due to disputes.

Delegates and regional leaders haggled over accreditation and inclusion of the eThekwini youth league and women’s league and the regional task team (RTT) in the elective conference. However, the matters were finally resolved to allow the nomination process to go ahead. As expected former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and current eThekwini speaker Thabani Nyawose were nominated for the positions of chairperson and both announced their acceptance of the nominations.

Gumede, who was not present at the venue, confirmed her availability through a letter which was read by Zama Sokhabase. The election process was convened by Solomon Mkhombo from the far north region of the ANC. ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said earlier on Sunday morning that he was confident that office-bearers would be elected at the eThekwini provincial conference despite the significant delays.

