Nominations for ANC NEC members postponed

Durban – The ANC has postponed its nomination process for national leaders until a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting this weekend where the party will approve a membership audit of all members and branches. The nomination process for branch members to select their preferred candidates for NEC positions was to have started on Wednesday but is now likely to begin next week.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a statement, the party said treasurer-general Paul Mashatile’s Wednesday press conference on nomination processes towards the 55th national elective conference had been postponed. “The NEC is expected to convene in a special session this coming Sunday, 11 September 2022, to adopt the final membership audit to finally pave a way for the start of the nomination processes in accordance with the newly approved ANC Electoral Guidelines. “A more comprehensive briefing to provide an update on the nomination processes and other relevant details on the upcoming 55th national conference will be convened soon after the Special NEC,” the statement reads.

The party will hold its national elective conference in December and there is significant interest in who will contest against incumbent party leader Cyril Ramaphosa. Earlier in the week, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said its provincial executive committee (PEC) would hold a special meeting soon as branches are due to start their nomination process for members who will serve on the NEC. Nominations were expected to take place from September 7 to 30, but the postponement is expected to see these dates pushed back.

Story continues below Advertisement

The NEC is the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences, and at the Nasrec elective conference in 2017, no KZN representative was included in the ‘top six’ structure – the first time this has happened since the advent of democracy. Therefore, some members of the ANC in KZN said after the provincial elective conference that it wanted at least two representatives in the ANC’s top six. However, ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said on Monday that there was an unnecessary obsession about making sure that someone from the province appeared in the top six.

Story continues below Advertisement