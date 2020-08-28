Non-payment may stop work on R3bn Integrated Rapid Public Transport Network

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Contractors working on the controversial Msunduzi Municipality Integrated Rapid Public Transport Network (IRPTN) may have to stop construction due to non-payment. The R3.2 billion project funded by the National Treasury has been hanging by a thread since February this year when the Treasury announced that it was cutting its funding for three years due to poor progress. If construction stops, the site could spell disaster for the city’s traffic situation. The work is currently on the edge of the city’s entrance and it affects one of the city’s main arteries, the Moses Mabhida Road, which carries traffic to Imbali and Edendale and Vulindlela areas. During a council meeting this week, councillors demanded to know how the work was continuing without funding and if the contractors were getting paid. Municipal manager Madoda Khathide told the council that the contractors had not been paid since June.

“This is a serious challenge, we have not paid the contractors since June and we will not be paying them this month.

“We will be engaging with the contractors on the issue to see whether they will want to continue or to vacate the site,” he said.

Khathide said he had numerous engagements with the National Treasury to try to find a solution to the issue. He said the Treasury had withdrawn the funding until the municipality showed commitment when it comes to spending.

ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand said the project was a key part of the city’s development initiatives, including the decongestion of the inner city, reducing traffic and bringing shoppers back to the inner city.

“At present the project is behind schedule.

“The effect being that the many possible advantages are being delayed, in turn affecting the financial well-­being of the city as a whole.

“The reasons for the delays are mainly due to the lack of proper planning and execution by the municipal officials, but also due to a few contractors underperforming,” he said.

He said it was unconscionable that contractors had not been paid.

“Contractors make use of a large number of subcontractors, generally SMMEs that employ many local workers. While the main contractors in these tough economic times find it very difficult to survive without payment, the SMMEs do not have the means to function without payment.

“The workers employed by these entities in turn cannot survive without payment,” said Niemand.

DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola said the project had been ongoing, with a few stops in the middle, for the past 12 years.

“To have a project carrying on for 12 years is concerning, it speaks to very poor planning. All this time it has not even reached 50% in terms of completion. This creates doubt whether it will ever be completed.”

The Mercury