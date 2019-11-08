Those leading the protest are said to be members of a non-profit in uMgungundlovu district. They claim that they have not been paid by the department.
They could not meet with Khoza yesterday as she was out of the province on government business.
The group then refused to be addressed by head of the department, Nokuthula Khanyile.
About 300 people were part of the disgruntled group. One of the protesters said he worked for an organisation contracted to help clean the Pietermaritzburg CBD. He said the organisation was supposed to be funded by the Social Development Department.