Non-profits storm social development offices over no pay









Nonhlanhla Khoza Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency Durban - Members of non-profit organisations stormed the Department of Social Development head office in Pietermaritzburg yesterday where they evicted workers and demanded a meeting with MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza. Those leading the protest are said to be members of a non-profit in uMgungundlovu district. They claim that they have not been paid by the department. They could not meet with Khoza yesterday as she was out of the province on government business. The group then refused to be addressed by head of the department, Nokuthula Khanyile. About 300 people were part of the disgruntled group. One of the protesters said he worked for an organisation contracted to help clean the Pietermaritzburg CBD. He said the organisation was supposed to be funded by the Social Development Department.

“We were supposed to earn R105 a day, but we’ve been working for three months now and haven’t been paid a cent, that’s why we have come to the department to ask where our money is,” he said.

Some of the protesters carried placards written in Zulu with disparaging remarks about Khanyile.

Zimasile Giyama, the National Health Education and Allied Workers union regional secretary in the Harry Gwala region, said while their members were not part of yesterday’s protest, the union would be meeting with the MEC to discuss Khanyile.

He said there was unhappiness among their members about Khanyile’s treatment of workers.

Social Development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said their employees were not part of the picket: “Those people’s actions are unacceptable.”

The Mercury