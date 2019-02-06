File picture: Bongiwe Mchunu / Independent Media.

DURBAN - A 37-year-old Seaview resident is complaining that he keeps receiving e-toll bills even though he has not ­registered for the electronic toll collection service or travelled outside Durban in his vehicle. Marlon Wilson said that over the past few years he had received three e-toll bills, totalling R34.39.

“The bill is low but it’s concerning and shocking because my car has not left my driveway in five years,” he said.

Wilson added that he had only applied for his identity document in 2014 and his driving licence in 2015.

“The period of the statements are from 2013 to 2015, so how is it possible that my name and ID number are linked to these statements?

“I have not applied for e-tolls and why would I when I live in Durban?” he asked.

Sanral spokesperson Vusi Mona said they were investigating Wilson’s case.

Mona said e-toll accounts were sent to the address details as supplied by the account holder.

“In instances where information is incorrectly supplied or not updated, and with cloned number plates, it does happen that road users receive incorrect accounts”

