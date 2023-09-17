Northern KwaZulu-Natal farmer Heiko Gevers wins Kwanalu young farmer of the year award

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal’s Agricultural Union (Kwanalu) announced that Lüneberg Northern KwaZulu-Natal timber, maize, soybean and free range cattle farmer, Heiko Gevers, is the 2023 KZN Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year. Kwanalu said that 28-year-old Gevers will go on to represent Kwanalu and all KZN farmers in the Toyota SA/Agri SA National Young Farmer of the Year Competition 2023 where he will compete against top young farmers from all eight provinces, in an effort to secure the much sought after title, as well as a brand new Toyota Hilux Single Cab.

The union said that the Toyota/ Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year 2023 competition is open to farmers under the age of 40, male or female who are full members of their provinces agricultural unions. “Judges evaluate applicants at the provincial level, assessing various aspects of their business, including their vision for the farm's future and their practical application of management philosophy.” Kwanalu CEO Sandy La Marque said that each year, the union is inspired by the fresh approach of a new generation of farmers who blend innovation with tried-and-true farming practices to create resilient businesses in the face of industry challenges.

“Gevers stood out for his organised, systematic and detail-oriented approach to farming. As the farm manager on his parents' farm, he has implemented precise farming practices, ensuring economic sustainability and optimal yields.” La Marque said Gevers' genuine care for people and the farm is evident in everything he does. “He embodies the spirit of innovation, community support, and sustainable farming that the KZN Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year represents, making him a true champion for the agricultural industry.”

La Marque added that his deep compassion shines through his commitment to the people reliant on the farm. “He consistently initiates community upliftment projects, assists local residents in planting maize, and supports the local school with various needs, including levelling of the soccer field and constructing goalposts.” Gevers said that proper attention and meticulous record-keeping are paramount in their business.

“Spreadsheets are my trusted companions, used for everything from grazing schedules to rotation planning and chemical usage.” Gevers said he is always on the lookout for innovative ways to refine their product for the market and exploring new crops that could be a lucrative commodity. “If we expand the business, we can create more job opportunities for our local community.”