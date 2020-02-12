NSFAS delays forces Port Shepstone family into debt









The issue of historical debt at the University of KwaZulu-Natal has seen the institution rocked by violent protests. Students have said they do not have the funds to pay 15% of their debt. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The family of a Port Shepstone top matriculant has been forced to take on debt so that he doesn’t miss out on university after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) dragged its heels processing his funding application. Michelle Brymer, whose son Dillon obtained five distinctions and one B symbol in his 2019 matric results, said the struggling family had been faced with no choice but to incur credit card debt to secure his place. Dillon matriculated at the top of his class at Port Shepstone High School, and received a mayoral award for his academic achievements. But Brymer said NSFAS officials had repeatedly fobbed her off during her many attempts to find out what was delaying his application for funding that was lodged on September 5, 2019. She said her son had already been provisionally accepted to study mechanical engineering at the University of Stellenbosch. However, the family could not afford the fees, which were in excess of R100000 a year.

“We meet all the parameters for funding. We don’t earn R350000 a year and are within our rights to ask for this. They are literally pushing us from pillar to post. Every time we phoned, they said you just have to wait. It’s still in evaluation,” she said.

Brymer said his former school had awarded her son a small bursary that he had put towards his registration fee, but the family had to incur unsustainable credit card debt to fund the balance.

“I joined the NSFAS Facebook group and they’re giving people NSFAS funding who have not even been accepted into any institutions yet. They’ve even opened up for appeals, and we’re still waiting,” she said.

Another KZN student facing problems obtaining funding from NSFAS and registering for her final year of studies is Zanele Vundla. She is the daughter of a single mother who works as a cook and supports 10 children.

She is studying at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, which has insisted that students pay 15% of their historical debt before they can register for the 2020 academic year.

This decision is contrary to Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande’s pronouncement that students must be allowed to register provided they sign an acknowledgement of debt.

Vundla, of Paulpietersburg in northern KZN, said she had been unable to register with the university and NSFAS had advised her that although it would fund her 2020 studies, it could not provide her with a living allowance until she had registered.

She said NSFAS had also told her it could not pay her historical debt of R27000.

“They gave me some excuse that I could not understand, that there were forms I didn’t sign or there was a budget for students with historical debt and I’m not included in that,” Vundla said.

“They (NSFAS) told me I can register in 2020, but it’s like I have to pack my bags and go home,” she said.

NSFAS had not responded to questions regarding the plight of the students at the time of publication last night. Meanwhile, a new ministerial task team to be established soon would relook at the functionality of NSFAS, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Dr Blade Nzimande said yesterday.

Nzimande met in Wynberg, Cape Town, with NSFAS officials who updated him on the processing of payments for NSFAS-funded students for the current academic year.

The South African Union of Students and student representative council presidents from all 26 universities across the country last month called for NSFAS to reopen for late applicants and walk-ins, as well as for the NSFAS appeals process to be more transparent, efficient and responsive to ensure students did not lose their places in universities.

“One of the challenges we’re still facing is that the current NSFAS system was announced in 2017, to have been implemented in January 2018. As a result of that, policy issues that should have been clarified, and procedures that should have been put in place were not done because it needed to be implemented immediately.

“Now the task team will have to say what policies are needed, and how the functioning of NSFAS can be improved. We want to do it now, before the second term of the administrator ends,” Nzimande said.

