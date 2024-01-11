NSFAS to investigate allegations against Khosa

The board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will appoint an independent legal firm to look into the allegations of corruption against its chairperson Ernest Khosa NSFAS on Wednesday announced that Khosa had temporarily stepped down from his post amid the allegations, and had told the board there had been threats against his life and that of his family members.

In a statement, the organisation announced that on Wednesday, the board held a special meeting to discuss NSFAS’ state of readiness for the beginning of the 2024 academic year. During the meeting, Khosa tabled a notice of thirty days leave of absence to enable the Board to deal with all the allegations against him as contained in recordings distributed by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA). “The Chairperson reiterated to the Board that he had never received any financial gratification for his personal use or facilitated any for the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation or the South African Communist Party,” said the statement.

“The Board resolved to appoint an independent legal firm to look into the veracity of the allegations against the Board Chairperson. The legal firm, soon to be announced by the Board, will be expected to submit its findings within 30 days of their appointment. “The Board would like to assure all South Africans that it will continue to work with all stakeholders within the post-school education and training sector to ensure that there is a seamless and successful beginning of the 2024 academic year. Part of the Board’s pre-occupation will be the appointment of the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO),” it said. It went on to state that the organisation's board wanted to inform the public that the 2024 application process was proceeding well, with applications having reached the nine hundred thousand (900 000) mark.