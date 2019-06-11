Picture: Bullit Marquez/AP/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - In the past two years, more than 50 people have been convicted for dog fighting and dog theft in the country. This is according to the NSPCA, which said that dog fighting was on the rise in South Africa, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

Nadia Hansa, an inspector from the organisation’s special investigations unit, said they had received daily complaints about dog theft.

She described the act as an “organised crime activity” that needed to be combated as soon as possible.

She said dogs used for fighting were almost exclusively American pit bull terriers.

“At the very lowest levels, other similar breeds may be used such as Staffordshire and bull terriers.

“Dog fighting has been in existence for hundreds of years, but it’s on the rise and needs to be combated as it has a devastating effect of increasing the levels of violence in the community,” Hansa added.

She said people involved in dog fighting would be charged under the Animals Protection Act No 71 of 1962 Section 2A.

This section of the act stated that dog fighting was illegal, including owning dogs for fighting, breeding or selling dogs for fighting, owning the property where these dogs were kept or where the fights take place, or watching a dog fight.

Hansa said once convicted, the person could serve up to two years in jail per charge. She said that so far they had had sentences of up to five years’ imprisonment.

She said that the best way to prevent pit bulls or similar breeds being stolen was to have them sterilised.

“Dog fighters make most of their profits from breeding the winning fighting dogs and selling the puppies.

“Having your pet sterilised prevents this and therefore makes your dog less of a target.

“It will also eliminate the risk of your dog’s puppies ending up in the hands of dog fighters.”

Hansa warned people where possible to keep dogs out of sight of the road and in a secure yard.

Neeri Naidoo, animal rights activist and co-founder of Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment, described dog fighting as a “horrific and disturbing sport”.

She said that the industry was worth hundreds of thousands of rand as betting started from small amounts and could go up to R100000.

According to Naidoo, the hot spots for dog fights in Durban included Merebank, Phoenix, Mayville, Pinetown, Hillcrest, Mariannhill, Chesterville, uMlazi and Hammarsdale.

“There’s a huge amount of money that’s used for betting. This shows that it’s not just ordinary community members. Young boys are also being used to steal dogs and sell them for fighting.”

Naidoo added that there was a video showing an aggressive 80kg dog being lifted over an electric fence and thrown in to a van.

Naidoo urged people not to use dogs for security on their properties as they were at risk of being stolen.

The Mercury