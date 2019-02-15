Two sailors who had fallen ill on board a cargo ship off the Durban coastline were taken on board an NSRI rescue vessel. Picture: Supplied/NSRI

DURBAN - Two sailors who had fallen ill on board a cargo ship off the Durban coastline were taken on board an NSRI rescue vessel and brought to shore to seek medical attention. Netcare spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that at about 4pm on Wednesday, a Netcare 911 Paramedic was called by Transnet National Ports Authority to help two seafarers, who had fallen ill while on a cargo ship out at sea.

With the assistance of National Sea Rescue Institute Station 5, a team had been set up and set off, on board the Eikos Rescuer II, to the cargo ship located four nautical miles off the Durban coastline.

“Two mariners, both Ukraine citizens, were brought on board the NSRI Vessel in a stable condition where they were treated by the paramedic,” he said adding that the NSRI rescue vessel returned to the Durban Harbour, where a Netcare 911 ambulance was standing by.

The patients were then transported to hospital for further treatment.

- THE MERCURY