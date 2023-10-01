NSRI runs swimming safety programme for pupils in Durban

Durban - Pupils from Addington Primary and Woodlands Primary received their certificates for completing the survival swimming programme which was hosted by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) last week. They received their certificates at an event at uShaka Marine World on Thursday. The NSRI teamed up with seafood restaurant chain John Dory’s Zero Waste Initiative for the six-month programme in which children are taught the importance of water safety.

The result of the partnership was 2 108 lessons taught between February and August this year, with just over 300 children completing the programme. The NSRI said in a statement that drowning prevention, including water safety education in schools, was a mainstay in keeping South African waters safe. “In terms of drowning, unfortunately South African children are overrepresented. On average, 29% of total fatal drownings are children. This is approximately 450 children drowning over the space of a year in South Africa.”

John Dory’s said R1 from every John Dory’s Hake and Chips sold is donated to the Zero Waste Initiative to fund more projects such as the swimming survival programme. The Zero Waste initiative aims to “foster and cultivate a future where sustainability is the cornerstone of existence, by providing education, support, resources and funding to positively impact and extend the lifespan of our planet’s resources”. Elias Lwaboshi, from uShaka Marine World, said the programme was hosted at their premises.

Sipho Mngunyana, from Addington Primary School, said the programme had been well received by the children. “The programme has helped our children to learn how to take care of themselves underwater, and basic swimming skills, and this is something they will treasure for the rest of their lives,’’ he said Akiba Munguakonkwa, a pupil from Addington Primary, said it had been a great experience.