Ntokozo Mkhwanazi officially recognised as Inkosi of the Mpunkunyoni Traditional council despite resistance from some family members

Durban – The Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Department in KwaZulu-Natal dispatched senior officials on Friday, 10 March to Mtubatuba in Northern KwaZulu-Natal to officially recognise Ntokozo Mkhwanazi as Inkosi of the Mpunkunyoni Traditional Council. The venue for the meeting was changed to the KwaMsane Police Station due to resistance from some family members.

KZN Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said the department dispatched senior officials to officially communicate the decision of the provincial executive council to recognise Ntokozo Mkhwanazi as Inkosi of the Mpunkunyoni Traditional Council in line with the decision of the royal family. “The visit that took place in Mtubatuba saw the senior officials, formally informing the family of the cabinet decision. “During this visit, the department’s senior officials faced resistance from certain (Family) members, who locked the original venue, which was supposed to be the Mpukunyoni Traditional Council which led to the venue for the meeting being changed to the KwaMsane Police Station in Mtubatuba.”

Sithole-Moloi added that the department is concerned about these strong elements of lawlessness that threatened and tried to disrupt the proceedings. “The official recognition of Inkosi should be a new chapter in the community, which has not had a permanent Inkosi since the passing of Inkosi Mzokhulayo Mkhwanazi in 2019.“ Sithole-Moloi said the department also condemns any elements that seek to disrupt traditional communities.