The staff members, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they had written to the Department of Health and had held several meetings with hospital management about their concerns. The Mercury has seen several batches of correspondence dating back to February this year, raising concerns about the state of the hospital and mistreatment of staff.
“We as Ngwelezane employees are heartbroken and demoralised to see the current management collapsing our hospital due to incompetence. They do as they wish, disregarding the laws and policies of the department,” the staff said in one correspondence.
“We have tried several times to engage hospital management to try to resolve challenges, meeting after meeting, reaching consensus but at the end the same management disregard their own meeting resolutions,” said the correspondence.
Employees said things were getting worse every day, adding that it had now reached boiling point.