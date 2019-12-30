Nurses ‘forced to do' dangerous jobs









Picture: Pixabay Durban - Nursing staff at Ngwelezane hospital in Empangeni are allegedly being mistreated by the hospital management and are forced to perform jobs that are dangerous to their health. The staff members, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they had written to the Department of Health and had held several meetings with hospital management about their concerns. The Mercury has seen several batches of correspondence dating back to February this year, raising concerns about the state of the hospital and mistreatment of staff. “We as Ngwelezane employees are heartbroken and demoralised to see the current management collapsing our hospital due to incompetence. They do as they wish, disregarding the laws and policies of the department,” the staff said in one correspondence. “We have tried several times to engage hospital management to try to resolve challenges, meeting after meeting, reaching consensus but at the end the same management disregard their own meeting resolutions,” said the correspondence. Employees said things were getting worse every day, adding that it had now reached boiling point.

Among the examples of ill treatment, they said, were nurses who were forced to walk up and down stairs after their having had major operations like knee and hip replacements - despite doctor’s orders recommending they be given light duties.

Another nurse who was pregnant was allegedly forced to work in a busy ward, against her doctor’s orders. She believes she almost lost her baby because of this.

“As we speak night nursing staff are denied lunch breaks, meaning they are working 12 hours without lunch, exposing them to fatigue and risk of contracting diseases more easily because their immune system is being compromised,” said the source.

Health Department spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi said: “The office of the MEC is not aware of such a letter, but will get in touch with hospital management to gain a better understanding of the alleged issues, and start working to resolve those that are deemed genuine.

“Employees of the department who may be aggrieved ought to be aware of the numerous existing and effective resolution mechanisms that need to be followed to raise issues. It must be noted, though, that, broadly, the MEC is in talks with the premier about the formation of a Minimum Staffing Establishment in all health facilities, which will ease the workload on staff and, in turn, improve health-care delivery in our facilities.”

The Mercury