‘Nurses need protection during strike’ - Denosa

Durban - The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) is demanding the protection of its nurses following reports of intimidation yesterday, the third day of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) strike. In KwaZulu-Natal, Nehawu members blocked nurses and doctors from entering Grey’s Hospital and prevented a private ambulance from transporting a child to Stanger Hospital.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said hospitals in KZN were running on a skeleton staff and the department was looking at ways to address the situation. The national Department of Health on Monday condemned in the strongest terms any form of violence and intimidation directed at health workers, patients and infrastructure. This followed reports of violence and intimidation at Gauteng hospitals – Chris Hani Baragwanath, Leratong and Tembisa; Pelonomi and Manapo hospitals in the Free State, Khayelitsha Hospital in the Western Cape, Tshepong and Moses Kotane hospitals in the North

West and Kimberley and Upington hospitals in the Northern Cape. On Monday, the Labour Court dismissed an appeal by Nehawu against an interdict granted by the same court, that did not allow the strike action to proceed. Denosa said it was inundated by complaints of assault from members countrywide by fellow workers on strike. “We advise our members to take appropriate steps to avoid placing their lives at risk. There have been complaints of assault of nurses at Cecilia Makiwane, Khayelitsha, Frere, Leratong, Thelle Mogoerane, Bheki Mlangeni, Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, Holy Cross, Ladysmith, Inkosi Albert Luthuli, among many others.”

Denosa appealed to the protesters not to harm the nurses caring for patients, as they were their last hope for survival. “Increasingly, more health-care facilities are becoming dysfunctional as the strike action escalates countrywide, with no response from the government. Many patients have not been fed since 6pm last night in many facilities or been given their medication. Night-shift staff can’t go home because the gates are locked.” Simelane-Zulu said striking workers should allow health-care workers to work so they could save lives.

“Do not stop patients from coming into our health facilities because if you continue to do so, you will have blood on your hands.” She said the workers’ demands fell outside the jurisdiction of the provincial government. “It becomes very difficult to negotiate in our different corners on matters that are on a national level, and at the level of the bargaining chamber. We expected that the leadership of the unions would understand that the majority of healthcare workers are classified under essential services, and therefore, they cannot not be at work.”

The department was closely monitoring the situation and would continue to implement contingency measures to mitigate the impact of the strike. “This includes the continued provision of health-care and catering services. “I thank the staff who have worked extraordinarily long shifts during the strike, including those who could not go home due to blockages.”

IPSS Medical spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick said an ambulance was attacked by striking workers at Stanger Hospital. “While transporting a critical child, under the care of IPSS Medical Advanced life support to Stanger Hospital, our ambulance was attacked by striking nurses at the entrance of the hospital, attempting to forcefully remove the young patient from our ambulance.” Meyrick added that crews made it to casualty, but were prevented from leaving.

Later yesterday, Meyrick confirmed that crews were all out safely thanks to local security and KDM peace officers. Lwazi Nkolonzi, Nehawu national spokesperson, said the strike was a result of the collapse of wage negotiations at the bargaining council. “We placed our demands and the government has not responded accordingly.