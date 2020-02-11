Nurses, staff continue to protest over wage increase









Life Entabeni hospital staff and nurses sing and dance during a strikefor better pay and working conditions. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - Staff at the Life Entabeni Hospital in Berea staged a protest in the hospital's parking lot on Tuesday following an apparent breakdown in communications over wage negotiations. A staff member who spoke to The Mercury on Tuesday said they reached a deadlock in negotiations which started in October last year. She said staff at the Life Westville, Chatsmed, Mount Edgecombe and Crompton hospitals have been involved in wage negotiations via their respective unions; the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) and National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu). "There have been talks back and forth. We were told that when negotiations began that there would be two meetings and then if we couldn't reach an agreement, we would go to the CCMA. But it was a waste of time. When the employer came back to us, we rejected the offer. We then applied for a CCMA certificate but were told to hold off and come back within a week. Again, the offer that was presented to us was not to satisfaction," she said. She said the nurses will stage another protest on Wednesday.

Last week, the Daily News reported that nurses have threatened a full on strike if their demands were not met.

A nurse from Westville Life Hospital, who did not want to be named, said poor salaries and poor working conditions were some of the things that the hospital needed to improve urgently.

According to Life Healthcare regional manager, Greg Swale, management is committed to engaging with NEHAWU leadership for a workable solution to resolve this wage matter.

"The wellbeing of our employees is important to us and a wage offer that takes into account the current economic situation, inflation, employee needs and the long-term sustainability of the company has been tabled for consideration. We continue to make sure that our services and patient care are not compromised and have additional clinical and administrative resources in place to ensure there is minimal disruption to hospital services and the quality care that we provide," Swale said.

He said the protests at the Life Westville and Chatsmed Gardens hospitals were called off after an agreement was reached.

The Mercury