Durban - Staff at the Life Entabeni Hospital in Berea staged a protest in the hospital's parking lot on Tuesday following an apparent breakdown in communications over wage negotiations.
A staff member who spoke to The Mercury on Tuesday said they reached a deadlock in negotiations which started in October last year.
She said staff at the Life Westville, Chatsmed, Mount Edgecombe and Crompton hospitals have been involved in wage negotiations via their respective unions; the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) and National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu).
"There have been talks back and forth. We were told that when negotiations began that there would be two meetings and then if we couldn't reach an agreement, we would go to the CCMA. But it was a waste of time. When the employer came back to us, we rejected the offer. We then applied for a CCMA certificate but were told to hold off and come back within a week. Again, the offer that was presented to us was not to satisfaction," she said.
She said the nurses will stage another protest on Wednesday.