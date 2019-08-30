Denosa is calling on the department of health to rather absorb the unemployed nurses instead of advertising new posts Picture: Pixabay

Durban - The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) has challenged the provincial Department of Health to freeze all advertised posts and focus on employing hundreds of unemployed nurses trained by the department, but languishing at home. Denosa said more than 270 nurses were supposed to be absorbed by the department after they completed their community service.

Mandla Shabangu, the Denosa provincial secretary, said they were highly disturbed by the department’s “two tongues” as it had promised to first prioritise the absorption of the 270 unemployed nurses.

Shabangu said the department was now advertising vacancies for professional nurses for various hospitals without fulfilling its promise.

“Following our engagements with the department last year over the need to absorb nurses who are unemployed and some of whom have completed their community service, the department issued a circular.

“The circular (Circular 74 of 2018) instructed all heads of institutions and districts to halt all adverts and interviews of posts as a matter of urgency until outstanding unemployed nurses have been absorbed,” Shabangu said.

The union said it was surprised that this past week there had been adverts for professional nursing positions.

Shabangu said those who had completed their year of community service between January and July this year, were still without jobs.

“From the group of January, currently we are having about 20 who have found employment. We appreciate this effort. However, we are still struggling with the July group where about 250 remain unemployed.”

The union said all posts that become available through resignations and retirement should be immediately filled by these nurses.

Denosa said hospitals like Inkosi Albert Luthuli in Durban, Umphumulo in KwaMaphumulo, Port Shepstone and Dumbe CHC had continued to advertise posts, disregarding the circular.

Shabangu said an urgent meeting had been requested with the management of the department to deal with these issues.

A spokesperson for the department, Noluthando Nkosi, acknowledged that the department was under severe financial pressure.

Nkosi said this affected the department’s functioning, particularly human resources.

She said that last year there was a mass employment of 300 nurses in the province as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stimulus package to boost the public health sector.

“The department is rendered understaffed by these financial constraints. We have approached Premier Sihle Zikalala to consider our proposal to at least have a minimum staff establishment at healthcare facilities. We are of the view this could address some of the challenges we are confronted with,” Nkosi said.

