Nzimande on oversight visits in KZN

DURBAN - Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Dr Blade Nzimande embarked on an oversight visit yesterday to Vryheid in the Zululand District Municipality, and planned to inspect the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Vryheid District Hospital.

The inspection comes as part of the recent Cabinet decision to deploy ministers and deputy ministers to undertake physical oversight on government development programmes in keeping with the District Development Model, an initiative that has been started to fast-track economic recovery.

Joined by KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Jomo Sibiya, Zululand District mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi and AbaQulusi Local Municipality acting mayor Mncedisi Maphisa, Nzimande was briefed by Vryheid District Hospital chief executive Fikile Ngema on plans for the roll-out of the vaccines.

The event included a walk-about at the Mthashana TVET College Engineering Campus and a dialogue on gender based violence and femicide with leading stakeholders at the college.

On Tuesday, Nzimande visited the Imbali Education Precinct project in Pietermaritzburg as part of the stakeholder engagement programme.

He said the purpose of the visit was to resuscitate and expand the project that was developed in 2014 as a ministerial project.

Nzimande said the project was intended to be the first of three precincts to be established as part of the new National Plan for Post-School Education and Training.

“Imbali is suitable for this precinct development as it already has in close proximity institutions which cover the full range of education tiers, including an early-learning facility, a variety of school and post-school facilities, including a university campus, a school for the disabled, a TVET campus and other related amenities.”

The next project will be in Giyani, Limpopo.

