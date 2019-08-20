File picture

Durban - Two men were arrested after they allegedly robbed a resident who had been sitting in a park near a shopping centre in uMlazi. The two, aged 17 and 22, were nabbed by an off-duty policeman who was informed of the robbery.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the 30-year-old victim spotted an off-duty police officer who was leaving the shopping centre in his car.

"He reported the incident to the police officer and provided him with a description of the suspects. The police officer followed the route taken by the suspects and arrested them at Ngxingweni Road. The two men were found in possession of the cash and cellphones that were stolen from the victim. One of the suspects was also found with a firearm in his possession," she said.

Mbele said the suspects were detained at the uMlazi police station on charges of robbery as well as for being in possession of suspected stolen property.

"The 22-year-old was also charged for being in illegal possession of a firearm. They are expected to appear in court," she said.

In a separate incident, two men were arrested during a police operation at the Emanguzi border. The men were allegedly trying to get a stolen truck across from South Africa to Mozambique.

Mbele said a 38-year-old suspect was arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen property.

"Whilst detaining the suspect, a 35-year-old male approached the police officers and offered them R10,000 to release the suspect. He was immediately arrested and charged for bribery. Further police investigations revealed that the 38-year-old suspect is out on bail. He was arrested two months ago after he attempted to cross the border with another truck that was stolen from Pretoria. He will be re-appearing at the Empangeni Magistrates Court at the end of the month," she said.

The Mercury