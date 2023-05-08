Off-duty eThekwini Metro police officer shot dead outside his uMlazi home

Durban - The eThekwini Metro Police have confirmed that one of their officers, an inspector, was shot dead outside his home on Wednesday in uMlazi. Metro police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said the police inspector had been off duty at his home when he was killed.

“He had taken his family to the shop to buy something around 6:30pm. They had just returned and he was closing the gate.” Zungu added that he was approached by a gunman. “The suspect opened fire and shot him in the head. He was rushed to hospital by his wife and family. Unfortunately, he passed away due to injuries sustained at the hospital.”

Zungu said police were investigating the murder. In a separate incident in April, The Mercury’s sister newspaper, Daily News, reported that a Durban metro police woman was knocked down by a vehicle while directing traffic in Overport. In that incident Zungu said the officer was standing on the marked traffic island when she was knocked (down).