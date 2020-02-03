Durban - An off duty policeman was gunned down along the R102, between Canelands and Verulam, just north of the city centre, on Monday afternoon. According to reports, the Inspector was seated in his vehicle at the time.

Reaction Unit spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the Operations Centre received multiple calls just after 4:30pm on Monday.

"We were told that shots were being fired at a blue Toyota Corolla. Upon arrived, our officers found the vehicle parked in the centre of the road. The driver was found slumped over the passenger seat. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene," Balram said.

The officer sustained several gunshot wounds and was declared deceased at the scene. Picture: Rusa





He said, according to witnesses at the scene, the officer was travelling in the south-bound lane when occupants of a white Toyota Corolla opened fire on his vehicle.

"His vehicle was shot no less than 10 times. A firearm belonging to the deceased was found on the floor of his vehicle. The motive for the shooting has not been established at this stage. Police are investigating further," Balram said.