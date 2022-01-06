Off-duty police officer assaulted during robbery at his home in Verulam

DURBAN - An off-duty police officer was assaulted during a robbery at his home in Dawncrest, Verulam, yesterday. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said its operations centre received several calls from residents at 1.13pm on Wednesday reporting a home invasion.

He said on arrival, Rusa officers established that the off-duty SAPS officer was repairing his driveway gate when a dark grey Chevrolet Aveo stopped outside his property. Balram said it was reported that four suspects alighted from the vehicle and accosted the victim, adding that at least two suspects were carrying firearms. “One suspect remained with the victim, while three of his accomplices proceeded into the residence,” he said.

He said the off-duty cop attempted to tackle the suspect, but was struck twice on his head and arm with the butt of a firearm. The other suspects apparently heard the commotion and hastily robbed a female in the residence, he said. Reaction Unit South Africa said a registration check confirmed that the vehicle used by suspects who assaulted an off-duty police officer during a robbery at his Verulam home yesterday, was fitted with false number plates.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it was alleged by the complainant that she had arrived home and her husband who was outside had opened the gate for her. Mbele said the complainant said after she went into the house, she heard her husband scream and she was then accosted by two armed men in their home. She said the robbers demanded keys to a safe.

“She told them they did not have a safe, so they took a cellphone and a watch before the complainant’s daughter shouted for help, causing the robbers to flee the house to their getaway vehicle,” said Mbele. Rusa said a Samsung S20 cellphone and a Fossil watch were stolen. Balram added that a registration check on the Aveo confirmed that the vehicle was fitted with false number plates.

“The 50-year-old policeman was treated for his injuries by medics from a private ambulance service before being transported to hospital,” said Balram. Police said a case of house robbery had been opened for investigation at Verulam SAPS.