Off-duty Reaction Unit SA officer killed, security company calls for public assistance with information regarding the incident

DURBAN - Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) has called on anyone who may have information regarding the fatal shooting of one of its members to come forward.
This comes after an off-duty Rusa officer died following a fatal shooting on Saturday morning in Verulam.
According to Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram, the member was shot multiple times, in the Redcliffe area.
Balram said armed response officers were dispatched to the scene of the incident following multiple calls from concerned residents.
“Members of Rusa were called out to the scene at approximately 3.30am after receiving multiple calls from residents in the area requesting assistance for the injured man,” said Balram.
He further stated that the Rusa officers and medics were immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, they found the Verulam SAPS in attendance.
Balram added that the deceased officer was located with many gunshot wounds.
“Medics were directed to a pathway where the officer’s lifeless body was discovered. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was declared deceased on scene. Several spent 9mm cartridges were located at the scene,” said Balram.
The motive for the shooting was not immediately established.
Rusa is appealing to witnesses to contact 086 123 4333 with any information regarding this murder.
The Mercury requested police comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.
MOST READ:
– Robbery suspect allegedly shot during struggle in KZN home invasion
– Black mamba lurks inside the wall of a Durban home for weeks
– SA woman swindled out of R1.9 million by alleged online dating fraudster ‘Mr Allen Grey’
– Malvern Child and Youth Care Centre calls on the public to help pay massive eThekwini metro bill to avoid disconnection