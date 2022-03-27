Off-duty Reaction Unit SA officer killed, security company calls for public assistance with information regarding the incident

DURBAN - Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) has called on anyone who may have information regarding the fatal shooting of one of its members to come forward. This comes after an off-duty Rusa officer died following a fatal shooting on Saturday morning in Verulam.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram, the member was shot multiple times, in the Redcliffe area. Balram said armed response officers were dispatched to the scene of the incident following multiple calls from concerned residents. “Members of Rusa were called out to the scene at approximately 3.30am after receiving multiple calls from residents in the area requesting assistance for the injured man,” said Balram.

Story continues below Advertisment

He further stated that the Rusa officers and medics were immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, they found the Verulam SAPS in attendance. Balram added that the deceased officer was located with many gunshot wounds. “Medics were directed to a pathway where the officer’s lifeless body was discovered. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was declared deceased on scene. Several spent 9mm cartridges were located at the scene,” said Balram.

Story continues below Advertisment

Spent cartridge in Redhill, KZN. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa The motive for the shooting was not immediately established. Rusa is appealing to witnesses to contact 086 123 4333 with any information regarding this murder.

Story continues below Advertisment