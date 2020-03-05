Officers under fire after 7-year-old boy is shot during scuffle
His brother said he was on his way home from the park when he saw people standing outside the shop, and together with his friends went to watch.
He said that during the scuffle with the shop owner, a police officer took out a gun and fired a warning shot into the ground.
The bullet allegedly bounced off the ground and hit Mbatha in the forehead.
“I looked around and I saw a child lying on the grown. Judging by the clothes, I knew that it was my brother. I ran to him, saw a bullet stuck in his forehead and asked for help. I was hoping he was going to survive, but when I saw nurses hugging my mother, I went mad. I knew that my brother was dead at that point," the boy said.
Ipid acting national spokesperson Sontanga Seisa confirmed that it was investigating the Inanda shooting of a boy. He said that no arrests had been made.
According to Zuma’s family, the 41-year-old bought a bag of maize meal at the local shop on Sunday afternoon.
Lungelihle Mhlongo, Zuma’s nephew, said the family got sick after consuming the maize meal.
Mhlongo said that on Tuesday, they attempted to cook it again but they were shocked to find that there were maggots in the bag.
“I went with my uncle to the shop to return it and ask for a refund or a new one, but they refused. There was an argument and the owner took out the gun and shot my uncle straight in the head and neck,” said Mhlongo.
He said they were shocked and angry about what had happened.
“It was clear to us that he wanted to kill him. About five gunshots were fired at him, this is clear. We no longer want them here, they must never come back here to open their shop,” he said.
The police confirmed that a case of murder was being investigated by Inanda SAPS. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the local police, metro police and Public Order Police had responded to the scene but were attacked by community members.
The community also shut down all shops belonging to foreign nationals after the incident.
Community member Kusakusa Ngema said the community no longer wanted foreign nationals to open shops in the area.
The Mercury