Officers under fire after 7-year-old boy is shot during scuffle

According to the community, Simphiwe Mbatha, was watching commotion from an earlier incident, when he was struck by a stray bullet.

His brother said he was on his way home from the park when he saw people standing outside the shop, and together with his friends went to watch.

He said that during the scuffle with the shop owner, a police officer took out a gun and fired a warning shot into the ground.

The bullet allegedly bounced off the ground and hit Mbatha in the forehead.

“I looked around and I saw a child lying on the grown. Judging by the clothes, I knew that it was my brother. I ran to him, saw a bullet stuck in his forehead and asked for help. I was hoping he was going to survive, but when I saw nurses hugging my mother, I went mad. I knew that my brother was dead at that point," the boy said.

Ipid acting national spokesperson Sontanga Seisa confirmed that it was investigating the Inanda shooting of a boy. He said that no arrests had been made.