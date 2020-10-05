Officials arrested over R24m tender fraud back in the dock next year

Durban - The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that at least nine people arrested for tender fraud in the office of the KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, are due back in court next year. The head of Supply Chain Management (SCM) in the office of the premier, three officials and five service providers were arrested for the alleged R24 million tender fraud last week. Head of SCM Pamela Hlongwa, Ashley Rose, Ntombimpela Mabel Majozi and Sybil Mataung appeared in the Durban Commercial Crime Court on Friday. Rose and Mataung were released on R10 000 bail each, Hlongwa on R5 000 and Majozi on R20 000. The service providers also facing charges are Roven Engineering, Nto’s Catering CC, I Dot Q, Set Apart Group and Inala Business Consortium.

The matter was adjourned to April 30, KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson said.

Hawks KZN spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said their investigations were continuing.

“As we uncover more allegations, we are going to act on it. We will do so until we have reached a point where we can say we are done,” said Mhlongo.

The first arrests in the office of the premier came in July this year, when four officials were arrested and charged with tender fraud.

They included the chief financial officer Mboneni Cibane, Nomusa Zakwe, Thobelani Makhathini, Sithembiso Msomi and service provider Gugu Makhathini of Mpumalanga Communications.

At the time, it was alleged that the officials had fixed tenders to allow certain service providers to benefit.

The office of the premier yesterday dismissed reports that one of the officials arrested was an assistant to the premier.

“We would like to place it on record that no personal assistant to the premier has been arrested. The person arrested was an assistant to one of the officials in the finance unit,” read a statement.

“The premier has already placed some of these officials on precautionary suspension, pending the conclusion of the internal disciplinary process.”

The Mercury