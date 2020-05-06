Officials assess KZN schools before they reopen

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education officials have been dispatched to communities to begin preparatory assessments of the state of school infrastructure to determine their readiness for the reopening of the academic calendar next month. Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu briefed his officials on the work that needed to be done at a crisis management meeting on Monday. Officials were expected to do significant preparatory work on schools before May 18. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to appear before the Covid-19 team to brief them on whether schools will be ready to open on June 1. Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said: “The meeting on Monday was to set the ball rolling in realising the pronouncements made by the minister last week. “She (Motshekga) said that on the 4th the executive will report to offices to plan for the staggered return of the rest of the staff. The MEC emphasised to senior management the need to ensure that the non-negotiables are in place before June 1, as stipulated by the minister,” said Mahlambi.

He said the priorities included the cleaning of schools, ensuring that all schools had been sanitised, the installation of scanners for screening purposes, procuring masks for pupils and teachers and installing running water in all schools.

Mahlambi said the infrastructure and finance teams had also been ordered to assess the damage caused by vandalism.

About 230 schools across the province have been broken into, vandalised, looted or burned. Most of the damage occurred in the uMlazi school district.

“Remember that our teams could not assess the damage because of the lockdown. We had to rely on the communities’ reports of the extent of the damage. They will now report back on whether we need to make alternative arrangements at those schools, or if the repairs can be done.”

Mahlambi said it was disheartening for the department to spend money fixing damage that could have been prevented.

“Covid-19 is very expensive for all the departments. Managing it would have been expensive without the damage. But it has become even more expensive for this department as we have to fix the damaged infrastructure,” he said.

Secretary of the National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB), Matakanye Matakanya, said they had put forward non-negotiables that should be in place before schools could be reopened.

“We understand that it is not the department’s fault, but we have said that all the schools that were damaged should be fixed. If you are going to send children to a damaged class that has no doors or windows, what are we saying to those children?

“We said the problem of overcrowding in townships and rural areas must be addressed. Instead of the ratio of 1 teacher to 60 pupils, this must drop to 1:10 or 1:20, and that means that they must source many mobile classes.We have also said they must engage with other departments to ensure that there is a steady supply of water to schools,” he said.