The councillors voiced their frustration after more old reports were presented to members of the executive committee (exco) at last week’s meeting for noting. The exco agenda tabled at the meeting had more than 10 items that had been brought in for noting, as they were past their deadline.
The municipality’s administrator Sbu Sithole earlier this year said councillors were being hampered from playing their oversight role as they were often given reports with outdated information.
DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola said the issue of old items continued to be a problem and action must be taken. “We are looking at reports of May 2019, the previous financial year. Some of the reports are crucial, they speak to the budget, whether we are collecting or spending according to our municipal budget
“We want to see the latest reports, those must be brought to us as they will help us play our oversight role,” said Majola.