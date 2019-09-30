Officials blamed for late reports









Councillors in the Msunduzi Municipality are demanding that disciplinary action be taken against officials who fail to deliver reports to the council timeously. Picture: Pixabay Durban - Councillors in the Msunduzi Municipality are demanding that disciplinary action be taken against officials who fail to deliver reports to the council timeously. The councillors voiced their frustration after more old reports were presented to members of the executive committee (exco) at last week’s meeting for noting. The exco agenda tabled at the meeting had more than 10 items that had been brought in for noting, as they were past their deadline. The municipality’s administrator Sbu Sithole earlier this year said councillors were being hampered from playing their oversight role as they were often given reports with outdated information. DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola said the issue of old items continued to be a problem and action must be taken. “We are looking at reports of May 2019, the previous financial year. Some of the reports are crucial, they speak to the budget, whether we are collecting or spending according to our municipal budget “We want to see the latest reports, those must be brought to us as they will help us play our oversight role,” said Majola.

He said it was not acceptable that the council and exco were expected to note serious reports such as financial ones when they were already being assessed by the auditor-general, and could no longer be corrected.

He said disciplinary action should be taken against officials who failed to produce reports as requested.

Mayor Mzi Thebolla said there should be better ways to manage reports, especially those guided by legislation so that documents were tabled before councillors timeously.

Acting municipal manager Nelisiwe Ngcobo said most reports were processed through the relevant committees in a timely manner.

Meanwhile an internal audit report, presented at the same meeting, found that the municipality was struggling to resolve negative audit findings made against it by the office of Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu.

Majola said the report was concerning. There were 112 findings made, 32 had been resolved, while 53 were still in progress and 27 remained unresolved, he said.

The Mercury