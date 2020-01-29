Officials charged in DSW scandal not suspended









File Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Municipal officials charged in connection with the multimillion-rand Durban Solid Waste scandal have not been suspended from the municipality, but have been moved to other departments within the city. This is in accordance with their bail conditions, the eThekwini Municipality said earlier this week. However, opposition parties said they believed this was not enough and were demanding that the officials be removed from all municipal roles. The call follows the arrest of eThekwini Municipality supply chain management deputy head Sandile Charles Ngcobo, his wife, Vuyiswa Venery Ngcobo, and three company directors - Freedom Nkululeko Blose, Hlenga Truly Sibisi, and Mzwandile Fortune Dludla. The five suspects made a brief appearance in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday on charges of corruption, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said.

Their arrest stems from allegations that Ngcobo conspired with the service providers in 2017 and received illicit benefits in the form of a R1million Jaguar sedan, reportedly bought for his wife. They were granted bail of R10000 each and will appear in court again on February 25, pending further investigations, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

The Mercury understands that the Hawks’ clean audit task team established that a total of R600000 was allegedly paid in cash - made up of R400000 and R200000 - in separate payments from two of the suspects’ company accounts to buy the vehicle.

The outstanding amount of R400000 was settled by the trade-in of another luxury vehicle. It was alleged the purchasing of the car was a payment in exchange for Ngcobo, as chairperson of the municipality bid adjudication committee, to award tenders to the other suspects, Mulaudzi said.

The suspects were ordered to hand in their passports and report to the investigating officer if they intended to travel out of KwaZulu-Natal.

This is Ngcobo’s second corruption-related arrest in the past year as he also stands accused - alongside Sibisi - of benefiting from the DSW tender scandal that also saw former mayor Zandile Gumede and others facing a raft of charges.

Caucus leader for the DA Nicole Graham said the party was pleased there was progress in the investigations. She said, however, that a stronger stance needed to be taken by the city’s leadership and mayor Mxolisi Kaunda needed to be decisive in suspending those facing serious charges.

The IFP’s Mdu Nkosi called for more arrests and for the NPA to suggest to the city who needed to be suspended.

“We always believed those facing criminal charges needed to be suspended. There are whistle-blowers and evidence at risk with those people still arriving at work,” Nkosi said.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the employees concerned were still in the employ of the municipality, “but their duties have nothing to do with DSW, which is central to the matter that is before court”.

“The city has declared fraud and corruption as its enemy number one. Bearing testimony to that is that we have got a fully-fledged unit in the CIIU (City Integrity and Investigations Unit), which is responsible for investigating matters where corruption is suspected. We are grateful for the giant leap forward made by this unit from its inception in helping the city nip corruption in the bud,” Mayisela said.

He appealed to the media to give the municipality space to complete their internal processes. “Once they have run their course we will communicate accordingly. We would also like to reiterate our position in that we will, at all times, co-operate with institutions tasked with law enforcement and dispensing justice to do their work without any hindrance,” he said.

The Mercury