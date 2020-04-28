Officials continue to crack the whip on those who flout lockdown laws

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Three people have been arrested after complaints received by the Business Regulations and Consumer Protection units in the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development. Economic Development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the department continued to clear a backlog of complaints received by a team of experienced officials from the department who investigated excessive pricing and violations of business regulations. “We are strengthening a multiprolonged approach involving law- enforcement agencies, the justice system and government departments.” Dube-Ncube said a manager at a stationery shop in La Lucia was arrested on Sunday for violating lockdown regulations. The store, which sells non-essential products, was operating from 9am to 4pm. In addition, she said, during a collaborative effort by the department’s inspectors and law-enforcement agencies at the weekend, two undocumented foreign nationals were arrested at a barbershop where fake sanitisers, among other items, were seized.

“The two were arrested for operating a barbershop and selling expired food pro ducts in uMhlanga and the central Durban district respectively,” said Dube-Ncube.

Last week more than 50 foreign nationals were arrested in Durban CBD, and goods including counterfeit condoms and medication were seized.

"Our main concern is the health of innocent members of the public and children who have been consuming some of the expired food products such as chocolates and chips. It should be remembered that last week, law enforcement agencies and our inspectors seized counterfeit condoms and medication such as Grandpa. We wish to warn all unscrupulous criminal syndicates that we have found a winning formula that will deal a permanent blow on any form of crime that is crippling our economy," the MEC said.

Complaints should be emailed to @kznedtea.gov.za or sent via WhatsApp using 082 458 0706 or 082 374 6660.

The Mercury