DURBAN - Disciplinary action has been taken against 10 senior officials at the Mpofana (Mooi River) Municipality after they were implicated in a forensic audit that detailed allegations of corruption and maladministration. The municipality was placed under administration about a year ago due to dysfunction within the council and it has no municipal manager - the council recently interviewed candidates for the position.

Of the 10 officials, seven were suspended while one who was “off” was expected to be suspended upon returning to work.

Of the remaining two, one resigned after the forensic report was tabled and the other left at the expiry of a contract.

The officials cannot be named as The Mercury was unable to speak to them.

They work in various divisions, including the finance and supply chain management departments.

They were part of the municipal tender committees and were accused of acting irregularly in awarding tenders.

A senior official at the municipality, who asked not to be named, said “the forensic investigation conducted by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) had recommended that the officials be suspended.

“The council voted that the recommendations of the report be implemented and the suspensions were carried out last Wednesday,” said the official.

The report made damning allegations against the administration of the municipality.

It had found that at least one official was treating the council bank account as his personal account and would withdraw his salary as and when it suited his financial circumstances.

It also found that the council was renting cars at a cost of millions of rand a month from a company whose references were believed to be fraudulent.

This contract was said to have brought down the officials.

“The references of the company that won the tender were fraudulent and the officials failed to follow up on those references,” said a source.

DA caucus leader Nhlalayenza Ndlovu said his party was pleased with the action taken.

“We have been fighting for this investigation to be carried out and we are happy with the suspensions.”

IFP Leader Mthembeni Majola said the suspensions had restored their faith in the administrator.

“We were starting to wonder about the capabilities of the administrator as he had been there for more than a year without much success.”

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Lennox Mabaso commended the council for taking action.

