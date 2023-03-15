Durban - A body was recovered on the beach near Blythedale in KwaDukuza, formerly known as Stanger, on Tuesday afternoon. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said IPSS Search and Rescue were called to assist SAPS K9 Search and Rescue and KwaDukuza Municipality lifeguards with the recovery of a body.

Meyrick said the body had been washed up on the beach near Blythedale. “Due to the position of the body, members had to swim across the Umvoti River with an inflatable raft to recover the body, swimming back across to hand over the deceased to Kwadukuza SAPS,” he said. Meanwhile, “The Mercury“ reported that a 17-year-old boy went missing while swimming at Scottburgh Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Saturday.

At the time of the report National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said police search and rescue were searching for the teen. He said the search was initiated after they received reports of a drowning in progress at Scottburgh Beach in rough sea conditions. “NSRI Rocky Bay rescue vehicle and NSRI Rocky Bay rescue swimmers responded.