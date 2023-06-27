Durban - National, provincial and local government officials are to hand over 360 permanent homes to qualifying beneficiaries living in the Isipingo Transitional Emergency Accommodation (TEA), who were relocated during the 2010 Fifa World Cup and as a result of natural disasters. In a statement on Tuesday, eThekwini Municipality said Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi together with Deputy Minister Pam Tshwete, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works, Sipho Nkosi, and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda would hand over the homes on Wednesday at the Kanku Road Housing Project in Isipingo.

“Kanku Road Project is a Greenfield Project located in Ward 90 in eThekwini, established to benefit the remaining families of Isipingo Transitional Emergency Accommodation (TEA) that were relocated from various sites including relocations necessitated by South Africa’s hosting of the 2010 Fifa World Cup and natural disasters,” read the statement. The City said it had already relocated approximately 300 families out of 700 to formalised housing developments within the municipality. “In March this year, Minister Kubayi made an undertaking to the households at Isipingo Transitional Emergency Accommodation that she was going to return to the area to hand over the completed project,” said the City.