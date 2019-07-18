New England landfill dump site in Pietermaritzburg Picture: Bongani Mbatha/Africa News Agency(ANA)

Durban - WITH the death of another waste picker at the New England Landfill Site, the Msunduzi Municipality has come under fire for failing to address the dangerous working conditions at the site. Three officials from the municipality held a meeting with waste pickers yesterday morning in an effort to address safety on the site.

This after a waste picker died after he was hit by a vehicle on the site earlier this week.

The victim had been identified in media reports as James Stuward, 33, from Malawi, who had been working at the landfill site for more than a year.

The death came just days after The Mercury revealed the deplorable living conditions of some waste pickers who are living on the landfill. He is the second person to have died on the site in the last three months.

It is estimated that close to 800 people live on the landfill.

“The officials spoke about safety procedures. That people should not jump on to trucks or compactors, that they should keep away from the landfill when trucks are there. These are things that we all know, things that are violated daily,” said a source, who did not want to be named.

“They also asked that all the people living in the landfill site should register with their ID books or passports, and their details so their next of kin can be located if there is an accident. Many people are foreigners and do not have such documents and therefore have not registered,” she said.

The waste pickers said they were disappointed with the outcome of the meeting.

“We had been expecting more drastic measures. We expected they would announce new security details and controlled access in and out of the landfill. We expected they would insist that no one should be allowed to sleep inside the landfill and there would be times to come in and go home, but none of that happened,” said the source.

Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said mayor Themba Njilo had gone to the site with the team to assess the situation and the dangers posed to waste pickers.

“They are deliberating on possible solutions such as working with business to have a recycling centre that can provide employment and tightening security in the area,” she said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said they were investigating a case of culpable homicide after Stuward was struck by a vehicle and died.

The Mercury