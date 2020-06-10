On-duty cops killed in drive-by shooting

Durban - Two metro police officers, in full uniform, were killed in a drive- by shooting near Mpumalanga Township Unit 3, in Hammarsdale, yesterday morning. Ndumiso Thusi, 24, and Lindokuhle Madonsela, 36, who were stationed at the Durban Beachfront Metro Police Station, were on their way to work when unknown gunmen opened fire on their vehicle. Ndumiso Thusi Lindokuhle Madonsela

They were shot near the spot where Madonsela’s best friend, Thamsanqa Gcabashe, was killed two weeks ago. Gcabashe was gunned down about 20m from Madonsela’s home.

Ward councillor Lucky Mngwengwe said Madonsela and Gcabashe were both members of the ANC Youth League, and served as chairperson and branch secretary, respectively.

He said the community was shocked at the double killing, and called on law-enforcement authorities to swiftly apprehend those responsible.

Mngwengwe dismissed allegations that both incidents were related to the ongoing political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Yes, they were ANC members. But, I do not think there is any political link to the killings.

“We should not speculate. Let us leave it to the police to establish the motive for the killings,” he said.

ANC KZN spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said it had come to the party’s attention that criminals were using the lockdown to target and kill some of their members.

However, he added the party did not want to speculate that these killings were linked to other political killings in the province.

Mthembu said the ANC was hurt and disturbed by these incidents, which had happened in quick succession.

They included the killing of ANC members in Mtubatuba, Pietermaritzburg and Hammarsdale.

“We are not going to take this lightly. We are going to push those in power in government to ensure they bring hope back to the people in these communities. We are also calling on communities to (provide) us with the information that might lead to the arrest of the culprits,” he said.

MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli said it was unacceptable that officers of the law continue to be killed while on duty.

“The senseless killing of, and brazen attack on these two officers is a direct attack on the rule of law.

“I urge law-enforcement agencies not to be deterred by these attacks but to protect themselves when facing merciless criminals,” he said.

Ntuli said he had directed the police to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of this “heinous” crime to book.

He said he had also tasked police to elevate this case so that it could be investigated by a provincial task team.

Ntuli also urged the community to share information with the police.

“The police will only win the war against crime through direct participation and sharing of information by members of the community who witness such crimes,” he said.

EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda called for a speedy investigation and the swift arrest of those responsible for the killings.

Kaunda described police killings as a direct attack on the authority of the state.

“We are deeply disturbed by the senseless deaths of our police officers at the hands of criminals who have no regard for the law.

“We are calling for more collaboration with our communities to curb this scourge of police killings,” Kaunda said.

Mduduzi Zakwe said Madonsela was a close relative who had recently started working as a metro police officer. He completed his training last year.

He said the killing was “savage and senseless”.

Zakwe said he had received a call from one of Madonsela’s neighbours, telling him to rush to the scene.

He said Madonsela was the family’s sole breadwinner.

“He was his mother’s last hope as he was doing everything at home. He was taking care of his family and loved his four children.

