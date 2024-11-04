On-duty KwaDukuza traffic officer killed in N2 shooting incident

A 50-year-old on-duty traffic officer from KwaDukuza Municipality (KDM) was killed in a shooting incident on Monday morning on the N2 Southbound near Groutville off-ramp. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said on Monday morning that IPSS Medical Rescue responded to the N2 Groutville off-ramp following a shooting involving a local traffic officer.

“Sadly, the member has been declared deceased on scene,” she said. Ensure Security’s Kyle van Reenen said the officer was a member of the KwaDukuza Municipality traffic authority. “A member of the KDM traffic authority was shot and killed when he responded to a hijacking on the N2 near Groutville in KZN,” he said. Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in KwaDukuza are investigating a case of murder following an incident in which a 50-year-old man was fatally wounded.

“It is alleged that he was on duty when he was shot by an unknown suspect on 4 November 2023 at the N2 Southbound near Groutville off-ramp,” said Ngcobo. Van Reenen said this shooting comes after a Marshall Security officer was killed in a shooting incident on Friday. He said the security officer was killed during an armed robbery incident in the Avoca area of Durban on Friday evening. “Our thoughts and prayers extend to the family and friends of these two fallen heroes. Thank you for your service. Rest easy. We have the watch,” said van Reenen.