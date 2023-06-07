One dead and dozens of pupils injured in two accidents at the same spot on the M27

Durban - Verulam police are investigating a case of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving after two accidents at the same spot on the M27, Jabu Ngcobo Street, near a Verulam primary school left one dead and dozens of pupils injured on Wednesday. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, said the accidents took place on Old Inanda Road, now known as Jabu Ngcobo Street, in the vicinity of Buffelsdraai.

Balram said Rusa received multiple calls from passing motorists reporting the collision. He said all available reaction officers and Rusa medics were dispatched to the scene. “On arrival at approximately 7:51am, Rusa members learnt that a Toyota Hilux bakkie was travelling in the direction of Verulam when they stopped on the emergency lane to contact authorities for a pedestrian who was killed in a hit and run accident.

“A white Jinbei minibus taxi transporting 44 children to a Primary School in Trenance Park collided into the rear of the stationary Toyota Hilux bakkie. The overloaded mini bus veered into the oncoming lane and struck a pedestrian before it came to a stop,” he said. Balram said a seven-year-old girl was critically injured and transported to a medical facility prior to the arrival of first responders. The pedestrian in the second crash was injured. “The remaining children and the injured pedestrian were transported to hospital by ambulance,”he said.