One dead and four injured in separate truck accidents on the R614 in KZN

Durban - One person was killed and three seriously injured after a truck rolled down an embankment on the R614, north of Durban yesterday. IPSS Medical and IPSS Search and Rescue responded to the crash.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Dylan Meyrick said reports from the scene indicated that the truck lost control and rolled down a steep embankment. “Sadly one person succumbed to their injuries and was declared (dead) on scene. The remaining three patients, all in a serious condition, were extricated by community members before the arrival of medical personnel,” he said.

Meyrick said police also responded to the scene. "The injured were under the care of IPSS Medical and EMRS, and with the assistance of IPSS Search and Rescue, community members and SAPS, were carried to the waiting ambulances," he said IPSS thanked the local community, SAPS and EMRS for all their assistance.

"Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased."

In a separate incident, a few hours after the first accident also on the R614 on yesterday afternoon, a driver was injured when the truck he was driving overturned. Meyrick said a truck carrying sugar cane overturned blocking the R614. “The driver of the truck, the sole occupant, sustained moderate injuries. The R614 is currently closed due to a diesel spillage. Once the scene has been cleared, the road will be reopened,” he said.