One dead and nine injured in alleged cash-in-transit heist in the Durban CBD

Durban - An alleged attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in the Durban CBD on Tuesday morning resulted in the death of a man and left nine people injured. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said just after 9:40 am they received calls of a shooting incident and vehicle accident in Russell Street, just after Victoria Street.

Jamieson said when paramedics arrived at the scene, they found total chaos. He said there was an alleged cash-in-transit robbery that had occurred and the suspects had randomly started shooting. “Unfortunately, one person believed to be a shop owner had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and he has been declared deceased at the scene,” he said.

According to Jamieson, the CIT vehicle then sped away in an effort to try and avoid confrontation and collided into a taxi. An alleged cash-in-transit(CIT) heist resulted in the death of a man and left nine others injured in the Durban CBD. Picture: ALS Paramedics

The CIT vehicle then veered off the road and collided with multiple vendors on the side of the road. “A total of seven vendors and one taxi driver have sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious and have been stabilised on scene by multiple ambulance services, and have been transported through to nearby hospitals for the further care that they required,” said Jamison. Jamison said one of the guards sustained moderate injuries and was under the care of advanced life support paramedics.

“Russell Street has been closed to all traffic whilst the investigations are underway and I would advise all motorists to avoid this area at all costs,” he added. Police have been approached for comment.