One killed as storms wreak havoc in Pietermaritzburg, KZN Midlands

One man was killed, and houses and a hospital were damaged as storms lashed the uMgungundlovu District Municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands over the past two days. Heavy rains, strong winds and hail on Sunday left multiple wards within Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas severely impacted, with significant damage to infrastructure and homes.

A man died yesterday after he was struck by lightning in Ward 5 of Mooi-Mpofana Local Municipality. Sifiso James Mkhize, 37, lost his life, while three family members, including an infant, were critically injured. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, expressed his condolences to the Mkhize family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mkhize family during this difficult time. We also wish a swift and full recovery to the three individuals injured.” The MEC has directed disaster response teams to provide support to the affected family. According to Msunduzi Municipality, the storm led to flooding in various areas, uprooted trees and caused water levels to rise dangerously around low-lying bridges. Numerous homes, community halls, and schools suffered extensive damage. Particularly hard-hit areas were the Aloe Ridge settlement in Vulindlela, Edendale, and Imbali.

Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla was visiting affected areas to assess the damage and coordinate relief efforts. “We are assessing the damage, working with other stakeholders such as the Red Cross, Gift of the Givers, SASSA and the Department of Social Development,” said Thebolla. “Our teams from Human Settlements are also on the ground assessing how many people will require intervention and relocation. Our teams are on the ground and will continue to provide the necessary support to affected residents.”

The storm has also resulted in widespread power outages across the municipality. The municipality said its electricity department was addressing the complaints, but the ongoing rains may delay full restoration. Cogta said there was extensive destruction across the broader uMgungundlovu District, where teams were actively responding to incidents.

Buthelezi urged residents to take all necessary precautions as the severe weather was expected to persist this week. “These weather conditions pose significant risks to human life. Residents are advised to follow safety measures and our Disaster Management Teams will continue to monitor the weather, especially in areas susceptible to weather-related incidents,” Buthelezi said.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a level 4 weather warning for severe thunderstorms across large sections of KwaZulu-Natal for today. Areas to be affected include the eThekwini Metro and the districts of uThukela, uMzinyathi, uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, Ugu, and iLembe. SAWS has warned that these conditions could lead to hazardous incidents, such as falling trees blocking major roads, power surges affecting essential services, and the risk of harm to both human life and livestock from lightning and damaging winds. Ayanda Nsele, a weather forecaster at SAWS, highlighted the severity of the storm system affecting the region, describing it as a “yellow level 4 warning for the south-eastern part of KZN.” According to Nsele, “We have a disruptive rain alert tomorrow for Ugu, eThekwini, and Ilembe Municipalities, where we are expecting a significant amount of rainfall.” Nsele also pointed out that strong coastal winds are expected, particularly along the coastline, potentially disrupting coastal activities, harbours, and ports.