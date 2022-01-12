One person dead, two injured after being ejected from vehicle in N3 accident near Westville

DURBAN - One person has died, and two others were seriously injured after all three were ejected from a vehicle on the N3 under the Spine Road bridge in Westville last night. ALS Paramedics Medical Services responded to the scene at 9pm last night on the N3 West-bound.

Paramedic Garrith Jamieson said ALS responded after receiving numerous calls of a horrific fatal accident on the freeway. Jamieson said when paramedics arrived, they found that a single vehicle had lost control and overturned multiple times. He said all three occupants had been ejected from the vehicle.

“One person, a male in his late twenties, sustained fatal injuries, and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him, and he was declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson. Jamieson said the other two occupants sustained critical injuries. “(They) were stabilised on the scene before being rushed to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that he required,” he said.

On Monday, the KwaZulu Private Ambulance (KZPA) service responded to a single vehicle accident on the N3 near Market Road. KZPA said when emergency services arrived, they found that a vehicle had lost control and left the road. “Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one patient sustained minor injuries.

“The patients were treated on scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment,” said KZPA. One person was injured in an accident on N3 near Market Road on Monday. Picture: KwaZulu Private Ambulance (KZPA)