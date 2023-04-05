Durban - A severe storm that lashed parts of uMhlathuze Local Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night have caused widespread damage to houses and government infrastructure and led to one death. King Cetshwayo District Municipality said its five major local municipalities were affected, with teams on the ground assessing the extent of the damage.

Xolani Ngwezi, City of uMhlathuze mayor, said a man was killed and many homes were damaged. “A worker at the Five Ways Mall in Empangeni was killed in the heavy rain on Monday night. There are at least 10 houses that have been destroyed and we are on the ground assessing the damage to see how we can best assist.” Ngwezi said damage was also reported at Richards Bay Airport.

“Our technical team is conducting assessments to determine the damage. On Monday we had to request flights not to land at Richards Bay airport but at King Shaka Airport. “There were reports of roads being blocked by fallen trees which we have started removing. The Qalakabusha Prison was also damaged. Electrical infrastructure in ward 4 was severely damaged, resulting in power outages. Our electrical team is attending to this .” Henning de Wet, DA chief whip and councillor in uMhlathuze, said the storm caused widespread damage, with fallen trees and roofs ripped off.

“Tragically, we also lost one member of our community. An aeroplane which landed at the Richards Bay Airport spun out on the runway, thankfully there were no injuries or damage reported. As a result, another aeroplane was diverted to King Shaka International Airport. The city experienced multiple power failures in a number of areas and technicians were working throughout the night to restore power to the affected areas.” De Wet added that community police forums and the City of uMhlathuze worked together to clear blocked roads and restore a sense of normalcy as quickly as possible. “The Disaster Management team is still actively attending to incidents. I urge all residents to report any fallen trees or branches that may still be blocking roads or driveways, or may have caused any damage to property.”

Eskom said parts of KZN were affected by power outages due to heavy rains. “A severe storm swept through Empangeni and Mkuze, leading to outages in Nseleni, Kwambonambi, Mtubatuba, Hluhluwe and Mkuze. Restoration may take long due to access problems. Jozini and Manguzi areas have no power due to infrastructure damage. Technicians have been deployed.” Jozini mayor Mfananaye Mathe extended his sympathy to all members of the community affected by the rains and storms on Monday night.

“I urge all members of the public affected by the rain to contact wards, and local councillors to report the damage. We will be assisting as best we can.” Eugene Sifiso Mngoma, uMkhanyakude District Municipality disaster management centre head, said four cattle were killed in the district after being struck by lightning.