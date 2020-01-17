Some residents reported that they had been without electricity for up to 15 hours a day.
A Glenwood businessman, who asked not to be named, said he had been without electricity for several hours this week. He runs an accounting business and was at his wits’ end.
“For three days this week, I’ve had no electricity for more than three hours. How am I supposed to run a business? When you contact the municipality’s call centre, you’re made to wait on the line for more than 45 minutes. All you get is a reference number and that someone will attend to it,” he said.
A Musgrave woman said she had an elderly relative living with her and was concerned for her well-being.