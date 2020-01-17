Ongoing outages blamed on hot weather, lack of maintenance









The ongoing electrical outages in parts of the city have had a massive impact on traffic. Picture: Se-Anne Rall Durban - The ongoing power outages in parts of the city have been blamed on the overheating of electricity sub stations due to the scorching heat this week. Some residents reported that they had been without electricity for up to 15 hours a day. A Glenwood businessman, who asked not to be named, said he had been without electricity for several hours this week. He runs an accounting business and was at his wits’ end. “For three days this week, I’ve had no electricity for more than three hours. How am I supposed to run a business? When you contact the municipality’s call centre, you’re made to wait on the line for more than 45 minutes. All you get is a reference number and that someone will attend to it,” he said. A Musgrave woman said she had an elderly relative living with her and was concerned for her well-being.

“We are beyond desperate and some of the food in the fridge is getting spoiled. We had no electricity for 15 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. I really feel for the elderly people in the community. We are rate-paying citizens and should be at least getting answers from the municipality.”

Ward councillor Sharmaine Sewshanker said she had been inundated with calls from residents.

“Areas like North Beach, Berea, Hillcrest, Musgrave and Umbilo are the hardest hit. Many of these areas have students who have come back for the new academic year. One of the students said she had to throw away all the food she had bought and kept in the fridge as it had been spoilt as a result of the fridge being off,” she said.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city’s electricity unit had been inundated with network faults due to extremely hot and humid weather.

“In some instances, there are repeated faults on the same network. We kindly request our customers to bear with us during this difficult time as our staff are at different sites working to restore supply as soon as possible,” he said.

A Durban-based electrician said while heat and humidity had an effect on transformers, lack of maintenance of the system was a major factor.

“These transformers have not changed over the past few decades and could be the problem now. We have a very old infrastructure, and the lack of upkeep and maintenance plays a major role,” he said.

He said load shedding exacerbated the problem.

“This is a problem that started a long time ago and plans needed to be put in place to prevent the issues that we are experiencing today,” he said.

The Mercury